Beacon Appoints Jonathan S. Bennett As Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Jonathan S. Bennett as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Bennett will join Beacon in this newly created role on June 1, 2021 and be responsible for the Company's integrated go-to-market strategy comprising selling excellence, category management, marketing, pricing, and supply chain.

Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Bennett served as Executive Vice President, Merchandising and Supply Chain at Total Wine & More, the country's largest independent retailer of beverage alcohol, since 2016. There he was accountable for the product merchandising, market management, supply chain, pricing, and assortment planning functions. During this period, Total Wine doubled in total sales, launched hundreds of innovative new brands and implemented a new pricing system. From 2013 to 2016, he served as Chief Merchandising Officer of Interline Brands, a $2 billion facilities MRO business, where he led the 200-person merchandising team in offices across the U.S., China, and Thailand. His tenure included Interline's successful transition from private ownership to acquisition by The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - Get Report. Prior to joining Interline, Mr. Bennett had an 11-year career at The Home Depot, holding roles of increasing responsibility including General Manager, Kitchen Installation Programs and Divisional Merchandising Manager, Home Services Programs and concluding as Vice President, Pricing and Analytics. Mr. Bennett earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

"Jonathan is a very welcome addition to the Beacon team," said Julian Francis, President and CEO of Beacon. "His extensive commercial background in both retail and B2B environments, combined with his track record of sales and margin growth, will strengthen Beacon and create value for our customers as we grow our digital platform and further differentiate our market approach. His collaborative style and passion for innovation will be important assets as we continue to build a world class sales and marketing organization that delivers outstanding performance."

Mr. Bennett added: "I look forward to working with Julian and the entire team during this dynamic time in the building products industry. The opportunity to fully align Beacon's go-to-market strategy is exciting, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to build on such a strong established foundation as we strive to create more value, better serve customers and grow equity in the Beacon brand."

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

