BeachFleischman Names Eric Majchrzak As CEO-elect

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman, Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firm and a "Top 200 largest CPA firm" in the U.S., announces that Eric Majchrzak, the firm's chief marketing & strategy officer, is appointed CEO-elect. Effective January 1, 2022, Majchrzak will serve as the third CEO in BeachFleischman's 30-year history and succeeds Marc Fleischman, who became CEO in 2016 following co-founder Bruce Beach. The board appointed Majchrzak following a comprehensive search process that was part of the firm's formal succession plan. The transition occurs over the next twelve months after which Fleischman and David Cohen, President, will both retain leadership roles on the firm's board of directors and serve the firm's clients and community. Cohen continues in his role as president with Majchrzak as CEO.

"I am honored to be selected by my peers to lead our firm into the future," Majchrzak said. "Our plans are bold and transformative. We're profoundly aware of the speed of change in our world and profession. While we're proud about what we've already accomplished at BeachFleischman, we are even more excited to continue our business evolution as we anticipate and meet the changing needs of our clients, employees and community."

"From the beginning, BeachFleischman has been willing to do things differently than most accounting firms. It's just part of our DNA," said Marc Fleischman, CEO. "Appointing a marketing leader as our next CEO affirms our commitment to growth, innovation and outside-the-box thinking, all of which are important for our success and the success of our clients."

David Cohen, President, said "Business development and forging creative partnerships are critical factors in our firm's long-term sustainability. As our next CEO, Eric keeps our focus on building depth and expertise while adding service lines to remain an industry leader."

Bruce Beach, Board Chairman added, "We have a proud history and a promising future. With Eric's appointment, BeachFleischman continues to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit that's made us who we are today. Innovation and transformation are key for thriving in the era of disruption, and Eric's leadership will keep us on that path."

Majchrzak joined BeachFleischman in 2012 as chief marketing officer and was elected shareholder in 2013. In 2018, he became the firm's chief strategy officer. As the strategy leader, Majchrzak's responsibilities include working closely with the CEO and firm management to develop and execute short and long-term strategic initiatives such as growth plans, joint ventures, M&A, transformation, advanced pricing, and business model innovation.

Majchrzak has held various leadership roles with the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM), where he received accolades including Inside Public Accounting's 2015 "AAM Marketer of the Year" award and a 2018 "AAM Hall of Fame" induction. He was honored by AAM with a "Bruce Marcus Lifetime Fellowship" for his contributions elevating the accounting marketing profession. Accounting Today Magazine twice named Majchrzak to their list of the "Top 100 Most Influential People" in the accounting profession for using innovative digital marketing approaches to accomplish strategic growth objectives. Eric is a graduate of the State University College in Buffalo, NY with a Bachelor of Science in Business.

BeachFleischman has over 200 client service and administrative professionals, and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and strategic operations & advisory services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations and individuals. The firm serves clients doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in a variety of Industry-related practice areas, including construction, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, nonprofit and professional service businesses. In addition, the firm is expanding into the Cannabis Industry sector and is establishing a Family Office practice. BeachFleischman has subsidiaries, including Pinnacle Plan Design LLC, a national provider of qualified retirement plan consulting, design, administration and actuarial services; MOD Ventures LLC, a virtual client accounting services and consulting firm; and Contempo HCM LLC, a payroll and human capital management company. Offices are in Tucson (headquarters) and Phoenix, Arizona. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

