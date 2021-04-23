Beach Organizations Unite To Beautify Mayport Road

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, local developer The Klotz Group has partnered with Beaches Go Green to beautify The Mayport Road corridor, or what's referred to as the forgotten stretch of A1A.

A community-wide cleanup will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 24th. Volunteers can meet at 1800 Mayport Road in front of the Mayport Walls currently being painted by world famous street artists organized by Art Republic Global. Volunteers can meet and greet with the mural artists and pick up supplies for the cleanup.

"What's often considered the forgotten stretch of A1A is so critical to our community," said Jeff Klotz, CEO of The Klotz Group that spearheaded the effort. "It's so important to take care of our environment and the place we call home."

Klotz, who was born and raised at the beaches and graduated from Fletcher High School, has been dedicated to the revitalization of The Mayport Road corridor, now called The Cultural Corridor. His company owns over a dozen properties along the corridor and is currently building The Reef Town Center development outside Hanna Park.

"We appreciate all efforts to clean-up our community like this one by The Klotz Group of Companies," said Anne Marie Mouqin, founder of Beaches Go Green. "We know that the focus needs to be on education to create a change in behaviors so that we don't spend our whole lives cleaning up after people who litter."

For more information, please visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1IBeaSv8I .

About Beaches Go GreenBeaches Go Green, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, aims to create awareness and education around the waste that we produce and how it impacts our planet. For more information on Beaches Go Green, visit beachesgogreen.org .

About The Klotz Group of CompaniesThe Klotz Group of Companies, LLC is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment platform serving as the parent company for operating subsidiaries, investment partnerships, funds and ventures. Founded in 1995 by Jeff Klotz, the company's investments have included 125,000 apartment units, 42 developments and numerous other projects in e-commerce, printing, manufacturing and marketing. Learn more at theklotzcompanies.com.

