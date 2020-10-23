Beach Family & Urgent Care Implements CGM ELVI To Combat Spike In COVID-19

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Carolina faces record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, Beach Family & Urgent Care is seeing patients from its seven area locations virtually with CGM ELVI Telemedicine, eliminating the spread of the virus among patients and staff at its facilities.

By offering CGM ELVI Telemedicine, Beach Family & Urgent Care lead the way in fighting the pandemic in South Carolina.

"COVID-19 has caused many concerns about coming to a medical office or emergency department," said Beach Family & Urgent Care President and CEO Ron K. Reynolds, MD. "We are using telemedicine for most medical issues, medication refills, or just concerns about scheduling. We use telehealth to pre-screen for any COVID-related symptoms. "

Beach Family & Urgent Care adopted CGM ELVI Telemedicine during the initial outbreak of the current global pandemic. CGM ELVI is a HIPAA-certified solution that delivers a secure, peer-to-peer connection to protect patient information as it connects providers and patients for virtual appointments.

"In this day and age, it's imperative to be able to continue patient contact and relationships with a population that may be intimidated about coming to a medical office for fear of infectious disease," Reynolds said.

"We have offices in South Carolina, so we continue to work remotely as we closely monitor the spike in coronavirus cases there," said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "By offering CGM ELVI Telemedicine to see patients from seven area locations, Beach Family & Urgent Care is leading the way in helping manage and eventually turn the tide against the pandemic in South Carolina."

A global leader in eHealth technology, CompuGroup Medical (CGM) is helping providers and laboratories in the U.S. combat the pandemic in a number of ways. Telehealth and remote patient monitoring help patients receive treatment without risking exposure, while analyzer, reporting, and billing interfaces help providers and laboratories meet the demands of COVID-19 testing and state-mandated reporting.

In addition to offering its CGM ELVI Telemedicine software at no initial charge, CGM makes it easy for healthcare providers to adopt the new system by offering a dedicated website, cgmtelehealth.com, and a dedicated phone line, +1 (602) 680-2255.

Beach Family & Urgent Care is a growing, family-run business that prides itself in its commitment to the patient experience. Beach Family & Urgent Care creates a comfortable atmosphere, administers convenient service, and upholds an elevated standard of compassion that raises the bar for medicine everywhere. Beach Family & Urgent Care currently offers individual-based, community-oriented service from seven locations in South Carolina.

Beach Family & Urgent Care currently offers individual-based, community-oriented service from seven locations in South Carolina.

