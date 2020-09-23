IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Left, right or somewhere in-between it does not matter where a person stands on the political spectrum- Live Good Inc. a student-run manufacturing company is prioritizing its civic duty as an American business by launching its new " Be The Generation" product line on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Its expanded line of sustainable and eco-friendly products will feature laptop cases, lunch box tech kits, dad hats, baby bibs and face masks. Jennifer Chi, founder and CEO of Live Good Inc. and her team were inspired to create the " Be The Generation" campaign to encourage civic engagement, promote democracy and voter participation for the upcoming presidential election.

This student-run business based in Irvine, California employs college students who have been highly affected by the unforeseen events earlier this year such as COVID-19, distance learning, and ongoing political tensions. They are eager to reach out and urge people from all walks of life to vote and become involved in the social and political discourse affecting the nation today.

"I think voting is so important because it allows us to speak our minds and tell our truths. As college students, we get to speak up and be the change for our world. Everyone should do their part. Go register to vote!" - Hannah Prendergast, UCI student and employee at Live Good Inc.

New items will be sold online and available for pre-order on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Live Good Inc. encourages registered voters across the nation to be the generation with representation.

"What makes this country so exceptional is the simple truth taught to school children - that all men are created equal. Our right to vote is derived from the notion that each individual has the same power to impact our society under the law. Voting is a privilege that millions around the world can only dream about so let's not take it for granted." - Jennifer Chi, Founder and CEO of Live Good Inc.

To learn more about the " Be The Generation" campaign, visit: Live Good Inc. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LiveGoodInc

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good, Inc. was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current deplorable manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet. By manufacturing in the United States, Live Good can ensure that the highest standards of hygiene and fair labor practices are maintained. All products are manufactured in Orange County, California using 100% certified organic source materials and eco-conscious, community-minded practices.

