BE OPEN Announces The Winner Of #BEOPENBetterWay Online Challenge

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENBetterWay, a creative open call across social media.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENBetterWay, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

'BEOPEN Better Way' has been dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, reusing and recycling all types of waste. This is our second open call inspired by the UN's SDGs devoted to responsible consumption and production. It looks for everyday solutions to reduce our ecological footprint by changing the way we produce and consume goods and resources.

Mass consumption and - as a consequence - mass disposal are definitely a global social scourge. With mass production being one of the pillars of the present day economy, we are used to living in the society of single-use everything. However, throwing away is not the only way. There are instinctive, environmental and aesthetic reasons for switching to zero waste philosophy, and creatives are a very big part of this process. From composting for private gardens to art works made of salvaged materials and to ingenuous product design giving new life to old things, there is always a better way other than simply discarding objects.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENBetterWay hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Liliana Nicolae, a photographer from Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, for the visual of a café sign made of discarded water pipes and fittings.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-open-announces-the-winner-of-beopenbetterway-online-challenge-301169107.html

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation