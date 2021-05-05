BDR's Power Up Series Delivers High-intensity Virtual Training For HVAC Dealers

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces Power Up, a new high-intensity virtual training series that equips HVAC dealers with strategies and tools for dynamic growth.

"Strong partnerships between distributors and dealers are critical to success in our industry," said Candy Cunningham, distributor relationship specialist for BDR. "When everyone works together and supports their partners' goals, it eliminates friction that can keep businesses from reaching their potential. Power Up provides distributors a new way to deliver actionable training insights to their dealers and deepen their partnership. Power Up supports the growth of dealers' businesses while helping distributors add to the value they provide their dealer partners."

Power Up delivers focused three-hour training sessions targeting a single area of business, including core business fundamentals, sales, service, and growth planning. Each live virtual session identifies key principles and strategies that can be implemented for immediate impact.

Through a Power Up training session, dealer attendees can learn how to:

Correctly price a job for profit.

Understand and use key metrics that every business owner needs to know.

Position their sales team to close deals without tricks, gimmicks or "sales tactics."

Establish rapport with customers and identify opportunities for accessory sales and additional services.

Build a clear vision that motivates dealer principals, engages their employees and drives their business forward.

"Dealers provide an essential link in the chain of service that keeps all of our cooling and heating needs met," Cunningham said. "By offering them elite training and education, like the Power Up series, we're fortifying the industry as a whole."

For more information about BDR, visit https://www/bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

