BDR Presents Ongoing Trailblazer Academy For Territory Managers In 2021

Leading provider of business training and coaching for HVAC contractors and distributors launches in-depth sales and leadership series in January

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training authority for home services professionals, announces the launch of Trailblazer Academy, an ongoing online training program to help territory managers develop sales and leadership skills and build a strategic vision for territory growth.

The year-long program includes six four-hour live virtual workshops covering six essential subject areas. The workshops are held every other month and are supported by additional exclusive training tools.

"Trailblazer Academy offers territory managers concrete processes they can implement immediately, as well as long-term strategies for building and owning a sales area," said Bruce Wiseman, BDR's owner and president. "It's a great investment for distributors who want to establish a proven and repeatable sales process they can count on for years to come. And the principles behind Trailblazer Academy apply universally, whether you're just beginning your career or currently have a well-developed territory."

Trailblazer Academy virtual workshops begin in January and run every other month through November. The six subject areas are:

Jan. 12 : Drive sales and help dealers win in the 1st quarter

Drive sales and help dealers win in the 1st quarter March 9 : Build your strategic sales call process

Build your strategic sales call process May 11 : Unlock high efficiency sales with dealers

Unlock high efficiency sales with dealers July 13 : Release the profit potential of accessories in your territory

Release the profit potential of accessories in your territory Sept. 14 : Find the right dealer through targeted prospecting

Find the right dealer through targeted prospecting Nov. 9 : Help dealers install more jobs through labor leverage

A targeted podcast helps attendees prepare for each session and a self-paced online session complementing the live subject matter is available after each workshop.

Membership in the first year of Trailblazer Academy is limited. Registration will be closed when capacity is reached.

For more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About BDRBDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

