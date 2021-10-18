BDC Small Business Week™ Invites Canadian Entrepreneurs To Build A (better) Way Forward

New BDC CEO Isabelle Hudon and special guests launch a week of events to provide insight and practical advice for entrepreneurs adapting to a new business landscape MONTREAL, Oct.

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - This year's edition of BDC Small Business Week TM (SBW) is an opportunity for Canadian entrepreneurs to learn how to build a (better) way forward in a landscape that has disrupted the way we do business at an unheard-of rate in the last 18 months. SBW is all about navigating a new business environment, where over 80% of entrepreneurs say it's their responsibility to take action to protect the environment, 55% of employees say they prefer to continue working remotely and 8 out of 10 Canadians having purchased online during the pandemic say they will continue doing so moving forward.

From growing labour shortages and climate events to the rise of remote work and the expansion of e-commerce, businesses will need to focus on innovation, inclusion, and sustainability to maintain growth.

"In the past 18 months, entrepreneurs have clearly shown their agility and resilience, multiplying efforts to deal with disruption," says Isabelle Hudon, the first woman to be President and CEO of BDC. "BDC Small Business Week is an important time to take a break, celebrate progress and reflect. I am convinced that entrepreneurs, with the positive lessons learned from the pandemic, their great capacity for innovation and their strength, will continue to reinvent themselves and review their activities in order to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy, Hudon notes.

BDC Small Business Week TM is going completely virtual for the second year. Events include:

On October 18 at 12 p.m. EDT , a one-hour conversation with the following participants:

BDC President Isabelle Hudon will discuss her vision for BDC and why Canada's recovery should be done with inclusivity, innovation and sustainability.

Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist, BDC, will speak about the main challenges facing entrepreneurs.



Tareq Hadhad, CEO and Founder of Peace by Chocolate, and Lauren Rathmell , Co-Founder, Lufa Farms, will both participate in a round-table discussion to talk about inclusivity, innovation and sustainability, three important pillars of our country's future.

On October 20 at 11:30 a.m. EDT , join Pierre Cléroux for a live event during which he'll provide an overview of the Canadian economy and the main indicators to watch. You will also learn about the big trends reshaping our new business environment and the tangible implications for business owners.

, join Pierre Cléroux for a live event during which he'll provide an overview of the Canadian economy and the main indicators to watch. You will also learn about the big trends reshaping our new business environment and the tangible implications for business owners. On October 21 at 12 p.m. EDT , Diversity and inclusion 101 - Join Devika Pandey Manager, Learning and Knowledge Solutions at the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), and Steve Yan , Senior Advisor, Diversity & Inclusion, BDC, for practical strategies and initiatives on D&I for your business.

BDC works alongside many knowledgeable organizations such as Futurpreneur and WEConnect International to offer valuable content during this unique week. Entrepreneurs can benefit from their expertise by joining these special events. For more information on SBW events visit: https://www.bdc.ca/en/small-business-week/events.

About BDC Small Business Week TM

BDC Small Business Week TM, Oct. 17-23, is an annual event that celebrates Canadian entrepreneurship and is now in its 42nd edition. Each year, close to 10,000 businesses owners annually take advantage of this event to learn, network and celebrate entrepreneurship

About BDC

BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more than 75 years, BDC's only purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

