BDC Launches BDC Mobile, An IPhone App Designed To Help Its Clients Keep Their Business Ambitions On Track

New app allows business owners to stay better informed on their company's financial health

MONTREAL, March 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, has launched its first-ever client-facing app, BDC Mobile, designed to give entrepreneurs more control and insight into their finances. The app is exclusively available on the App Store and complements the existing BDC omnichannel client experience, allowing users to track account information, monitor the financial health of their business and reach financial goals, 24/7.

Entrepreneurs will be able to track their company's performance through the KPIs generated from their financial statements on file or through their cloud accounting software, namely QuickBooks Online or FreshBooks. BDC Mobile also lets clients have quick access to their active loan details, such as their repayment schedule and amounts due. The app can be used to initiate smarter, more on-point conversations about a business' growth potential. Based on the goals that entrepreneurs set for their business, the app will generate actionable tips to help them achieve them.

Almost 90% of BDC Mobile current users are satisfied with the app. Early reviews are positive:

" Great app. Gives an overview, suggestions on what to do. Quick tips. Very handy." Client, Montreal.

" It's rare to have an accountant in a small business; a tool like this one can help analyze [my] financial statements and give [me] advice." Test user

"Being the bank for entrepreneurs, we are dedicated to supporting Canadian business owners through digital solutions that improve access, ease and convenience. As businesses continue to embrace technology and move online, we want to be at the speed of entrepreneurs," said Annie Marsolais, Chief Marketing Officer, BDC. "BDC Mobile will give our clients round-the-clock access to personalized advice and content and puts their company's real-time performance indicators at their fingertips."

BDC Mobile is another example of how BDC is working to digitize its offering and making it easier to do business with the Bank. The launch is another important step in BDC's digital shift, in addition to its online financing offering and award-winning Express Loan app, which enables BDC account managers to authorize loans up to $750,000 in less than 30 minutes, in a single visit with the client.

The BDC Mobile app is currently only available on iPhone (with iOS 13 and newer). Compatibility with additional operating systems and devices will be developed at a future date, as the app continues to evolve and more features are included. Clients interested in learning more about the BDC Mobile app are encouraged to reach out to their BDC representative and/or download it on the App Store.

About BDCBDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more than 75 years, BDC's only purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada