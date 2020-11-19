BCT Partners Announces Acquisition Of Critical Measures

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Critical Measures, a MN-based corporate training and management consulting firm specializing in diversity and cross-cultural communication, primarily in the healthcare field. This acquisition will enable BCT Partners to broaden the scope of their already extensive service offerings to focus on the intersection of two of the most challenging issues of our time: COVID-19 and systemic racism.

As Dr. Randal Pinkett, CEO of BCT Partners, states, "COVID-19 has put an even greater spotlight on the inequities in healthcare. New federal data reveals that African Americans and Latinos in the US have been three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than white residents and nearly twice as likely to die from it." Dr. Pinkett continues, "Critical Measures has a national recognized reputation for being at the forefront of mitigating critical healthcare inequities. Combined with our offerings at BCT, such as precision data analytics, we have the opportunity to ensure that all people have equal access to quality care."

David Hunt, President and CEO of Critical Measures adds, "I am very pleased to be joining the BCT Partners team. As an attorney with employment and civil rights law expertise, I founded Critical Measures almost 20 years ago, intending to make a lasting social impact. I look forward to continuing this work, particularly in the area of health equity, with the additional resources at BCT Partners. Having partnered with the principals at BCT for many years, I have always been impressed by their stellar reputation and their commitment to creating a more just and inclusive society."

Critical Measures' clients include Aetna, The American Medical Association, and Microsoft, among many others. As a result of the acquisition, those clients and organizations that BCT works with, like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will benefit from the combination of enhanced offerings including the in-depth knowledge that Critical Measures has of cultural, legal and clinical healthcare matters.

About BCT Partners:

BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Their mission is to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity. BCT has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms of 2020, Manage HR Magazine as one of the Top 10 Diversity and Inclusion Consulting/Service Companies and the Black Enterprise BE100 list as one of the nation's largest African American-owned businesses. You can learn more by visiting: www.BCTPartners.com .

For Press Inquiries: Patricia Neuray Tangelo Media 259421@email4pr.com 917-748-7127

To view the 7 Myths of Racial Equity video: click here.

To view Dr. Pinkett's Op-Ed on CNN: click here.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bct-partners-announces-acquisition-of-critical-measures-301177172.html

SOURCE BCT Partners