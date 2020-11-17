BCS Financial Announces Partnership With The National Hemophilia Foundation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial (BCS), a market leading insurer and reinsurer today announced its partnership with the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), bringing to market a solution set for health plans and their members to improve the quality and cost of care.

Founded in 1948, NHF strives to provide better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and prevent complications of these disorders through education, advocacy and research.

"The partnership with NHF, a trusted advocacy organization aligned with our focus on assisting with quality and cost of care, is a first-of-its-kind in the industry," said Peter Costello, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCS, "NHF's unique ability to advise on optimal care management truly benefits our customers not only with cost but the level of service we strive to provide."

According to NHF, there are approximately 20,000 individuals with hemophilia, and hemophilia consistently ranks within the top 10 highest catastrophic case spends. Costs range several hundred thousand dollars per year, with more than $1 million in annual costs is not unheard of for patients with the most severe forms of the disease (Source: Optum).

"The partnership between the NHF and BCS and its member plans allow us to establish baseline data on payment claims for people with hemophilia and develop strategies for Blue payers to facilitate the delivery of high-quality care through the network of federally-funded hemophilia treatment centers," said Leonard A. Valentino, MD, President & CEO of the NHF. "BCS supports our goal to ensure optimal patient outcomes at the lowest possible cost."

The three major factors affecting hemophilia cost containment include:

Site of Care - hemophilia treatment center Gold Standard

Assay Management

Prescription Management

The partnership addresses all three factors providing customers with increased access to BCS and its broad portfolio of complementary products including Excess of Loss, Stop Loss, International Health, Limited Benefit, and Group Supplemental insurance.

To learn more about BCS and its offerings visit: bcsf.com.

About BCS Financial Corporation:

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About the National Hemophilia Foundation

NHF (the National Hemophilia Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and to preventing the complications of these disorders through education, advocacy and research. NHF's programs and initiatives are made possible through the generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations, as well as through a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additional information on hemophilia and NHF can be found at www.hemophilia.org.

Media Contact: amy@newswiremail.io

Related Images

bcs-financial.jpeg BCS Financial

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcs-financial-announces-partnership-with-the-national-hemophilia-foundation-301175130.html

SOURCE BCS Financial