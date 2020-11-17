BCG Named A Digital Transformation Services Leader In Independent Research Report

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester Research in a new report titled The Forrester Wave™: Digital Business Transformation Services, Q4 2020.

The report states, "BCG rapidly builds disruptive digital business models," and it describes the firm as having "a sharp focus on identifying and delivering measurable business outcomes." The Forrester report also acknowledges that "BCG's strategy—to help clients build a bionic company—is heavily oriented around time-to-value."

In its evaluation, Forrester emphasizes "CEO-level enterprise transformation, because changing the business model to fully embrace digital capabilities requires a fundamental change in business strategy. And to succeed, the strategy execution requires both organizational and technology changes."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in digital business transformation services," said Tom Reichert, chairman of global practices and global leader of DigitalBCG. "We believe the successful company of the future will blend human and technological capabilities with purpose and strategy at the core. Our bionic approach, which combines these critical elements, helps us deliver significant business impact for clients."

Recognition for Business Strategy Consulting, and More

In the report, Forrester evaluates ten digital business transformation vendors based on 30 criteria that were grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence. BCG was the only vendor to receive the highest possible score in all three subcriteria of the business strategy consulting criterion: business strategy, strategy optimization, and business model innovation.

In a previous report, Now Tech: Digital Transformation Services, Q2 2020, Forrester defines the digital business transformation services category as "services providers bringing a portfolio of transformation capabilities to help clients harness digital assets, skills, and ecosystems to continuously improve customer outcomes, drive revenue growth, and increase operational effectiveness, while minimizing risk from changing market conditions."

According to the new Wave report, to identify the right transformation partner, digital business transformation customers should find providers that "combine industry, technology, and organizational expertise into outcome delivery."

The report also notes that "Every vendor in this study is capable of delivering each of these capabilities we evaluated, in isolation. The key to success is how well they can orchestrate all these capabilities together into a single transformation solution that will help your firm become a digital business—using technology to create new value for customers, driving new revenue for growth and profitability."

BCG's interdisciplinary teams have a wide range of industry, functional, and technology expertise. Client engagements are designed around strategy and purpose to deliver immediate and high-impact value to clients. BCG builds the capabilities, processes, and mindsets necessary to sustain a digital transformation.

The Forrester report notes, "Overall, BCG stands out not only for bringing strong digital business strategy capabilities to clients but also helping clients improve their strategic planning to better understand how to layer new technology into business strategy and operations…As one client put it, 'I didn't expect that BCG could do everything themselves. But they did everything, from the case interviews to coding. They really have a practice that's a one-stop shop.'"

Delivering on Diversity and Inclusion

The Forrester report states that BCG "executes relatively well on diversity and inclusion across the business; and BCG views corporate social responsibility (CSR) as more than an internal project by partnering with clients to collectively maximize societal impact."

To be included in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Business Transformation Services, Q4 2020, vendors had to have completed at least three CEO-led, enterprise digital business transformations in 2019. They must also be cited in prior Forrester research for innovating and transforming business models.

Access the full Forrester report here.

To learn more about BCG's latest insights on digital transformation, read Flipping the Odds of Digital Transformation Success.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

