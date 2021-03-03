BCEN Unveils New Mission, Vision And Values And Prepares To Celebrate Certified Nurses Day

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today unveiled its new mission, vision and values as it prepares to honor...

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today unveiled its new mission, vision and values as it prepares to honor the clinical excellence, professionalism and leadership of BCEN-certified emergency, trauma and transport nurses during international Certified Nurses Day celebrations later this month.

In 2020, BCEN substantially expanded its professional development and learning footprint with the introduction of the BCEN EDvantage certificate program and the BCEN Learn continuing education platform.

At its February 2021 meeting, BCEN's board of directors approved the organization's new mission and vision:

New mission: The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) supports nurses to achieve excellence by being the industry leader in professional credentialing while promoting the value of certification and lifelong learning.

"BCEN's new mission and vision retain our focus on advancing the professionalism and clinical excellence of emergency, trauma and transport nurses through rigorous national board certification programs," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "They also underline the ever-increasing importance of continuing education and point to the ultimate contribution of board certified nursing care—better patient outcomes."

BCEN's updated core values are:

Professional & Clinical Excellence

Lifelong Learning

Quality & Integrity

Leadership

Diversity & Inclusion

Innovation

Collaboration & Community

Exceptional Customer Experience

Worldwide, over 40,700 emergency nurses hold BCEN's Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) and over 5,400 hold the Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN). Nearly 4,800 flight nurses hold the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) and nearly 300 critical care ground transport nurses hold the Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN). Nearly 6,200 nurses practicing across the trauma care continuum hold BCEN's fastest growing certification, the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN).

As Certified Nurses Day ( March 19) approaches, BCEN encourages employers to celebrate certified nurses using BCEN's free Nurse Recognition Kit and visit BCEN's industry-leading nurse resource portfolio. From March 19-25, BCEN's " Supporting Board Certification" CE course will be available for free.

"BCEN is proud to join certification and nursing organizations, employers, and citizens worldwide in celebrating the remarkable contributions of board certified nurses," said Schumaker. Schumaker is also president of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS), whose membership includes 31 nursing specialty certification boards.

About BCENFounded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) empowers nurses across the emergency spectrum to practice at the top of their specialties through robust national board certification programs, helps prepare nurses for the emergency specialty through the BCEN EDvantage certificate program, and supports lifelong learning through the BCEN Learn continuing education platform. Over 57,000 BCEN credentials are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, and trauma nursing.

