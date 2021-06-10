BCD Travel Selects Exoprise Monitoring Solution To Deliver Resilient Microsoft 365 Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced that BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management services, has selected Exoprise to help the company achieve end-to-end visibility of critical Microsoft 365 SaaS application performance to enhance the digital experience, collaboration, and productivity of a large remote workforce.

"Due to Covid, our IT model has shifted from primary support for call center operations, to a significantly larger virtual environment. Synthetic sensors in our central data centers collect performance data on Microsoft 365 but, we wanted an even more complete picture," said Kevin Santos, Senior Director of IT, Network Operations Center(NOC), BCD Travel. "Together with a real user monitoring on-demand solution from Exoprise, we can better understand our user's problems in any geographic location."

Headquartered in the Netherlands, BCD Travel offers innovative solutions to make the travel experience easy and efficient for customers. As a leading provider of corporate travel services, BCD Travel simplifies the complexity of business travel and generates savings for travel and procurement partners. The company operates in over 100+ countries with annual sales totaling $25 billion and employs approximately 11,000 people worldwide. The NOC team faces the daily challenge of successfully monitoring deployment and migration to Azure, testing the uptime and availability of Skype and Microsoft Teams, and scaling the infrastructure to deliver reliable SaaS applications to remote employees.

After evaluating several SaaS monitoring providers to meet and scale their growing needs, the NOC team chose Exoprise as the winning solution.

Single Tool to Monitor ALL of Microsoft 365 - Exoprise CloudReady synthetic sensors specialize in capturing detailed real-time metrics for cloud services such as Microsoft Teams, Exchange, Azure, Active Directory, and other mission-critical SaaS applications that the NOC team wanted to monitor. CloudReady proactively detects performance issues such as connection time, audio and video quality, jitter, network connectivity, loading time, etc, and identifies bottlenecks along the service delivery chain. Instant visibility, wider monitoring coverage, and a natural fit for Microsoft technology help the NOC team troubleshoot and resolve problems faster before they affect the end-user experience.

- Prior to deploying CloudReady, the NOC team was experiencing several degradation issues with Microsoft Teams and could not quickly resolve performance and service quality issues. NOC engineers spent too much time figuring out which specific user segments were affected. And after installing CloudReady in their environment, NOC engineers can detect any critical glitches in Microsoft 365 and SaaS service hours before the vendors publicly acknowledge the issue. Whether employees want to work from home, in the café, at the regional or corporate headquarters, Exoprise CloudReady and Service Watch provide the NOC team with a seamless troubleshooting environment to help increase employee engagement and productivity. Efficient Incident Management - To manage its travel business, the NOC team currently has several enterprise tools such as Broadcom UIM, Avanti, LiveAction, etc. in its IT environment and plans to incorporate AIOps, predictive analytics, CMDB, and other help desk tools in the future. CloudReady export and Webhook API native fearures enable easy integration to send all alerts and notifications to Broadcom. Events captured by Exoprise have lots of contextual information and along with crowdsourcing analytics - this reduces MTTR and improves employee satisfaction. Within CloudReady, dashboards show historical SaaS performance trends and statistics to accelerate decision-making.

"Exoprise has improved our ability to monitor cloud-based solutions since we migrated to Microsoft 365 and Teams. Early on, we had multiple challenges with Skype and Microsoft Teams from a voice quality and network connectivity perspective, and we saw Exoprise as a great value in managing our end-user digital experience, " said Kevin Santos, Senior Director of IT. "Exoprise is a powerful digital experience monitoring tool that provides proactive and complete coverage of Microsoft 365. Our team immediately receives a complete overview of all alarms and notifications to support the needs of a flexible workplace."

"We are witnessing an industry-wide shift in the employee experience model that has been disrupted by the pandemic," said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. "Companies need to be more prepared than ever to provide the best end-user experience and visibility in the cloud service to ensure success. We are excited to work with a forward-looking organization like BCD Travel and deliver this capability to them through our innovative Microsoft 365 and SaaS monitoring solution."

Exoprise enables IT teams to effectively deploy and manage mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services with its monitoring solution. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back with synthetic monitoring. Service Watch provides location-independent end-user experience insights for SaaS and third-party web applications with real user monitoring. By leveraging proactive network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowdsourcing data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best cloud service performance possible.

