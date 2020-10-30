BCA Research Launches Equity Analyzer To Quantitatively Score Equities On 30 Influential Factors

The Equity Analyzer gives investors access to a new and improved scoring system with a seamless user interface and functionality

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announced the re-introduction of its Equity Trading Strategy as the BCA Research Equity Analyzer. The cornerstone of the platform is the proprietary BCA Research Equity Score, which guides investors to identify and understand opportunities and risks at the individual stock level.

BCA Research Equity Analyzer has been backtested, and focuses on factors falling into seven core categories: macro, value, sentiment, technical, quality, payout and safety. The model avoids being overly exposed to certain factors that exhibit excess volatility in their performance over time, guaranteeing investors get actionable investment insights.

"BCA Research Equity Analyzer further expands BCA's technology-driven tools for our global clients," said Bashar AL-Rehany, BCA Research CEO. "We are proud of the way the model expands on our global macro research and provides quantitative stock-level ideas for clients."

The BCA Research Equity Score is calculated by a complex series of 30 factors that are fine-tuned by BCA Research's in-house research team. The score has been designed to favor economically robust stocks, allowing investors to thrive through a variety of economic conditions.

"The Equity Analyzer provides investors with a single, intuitive platform to get all of the insights they need to assess investments at the individual stock level," said Peter Berezin, Chief Global Strategist. "The model includes factors based on their stability and timing, and is continuously updated. This means investors see the best risk-adjusted returns throughout different stages of the economic cycle, with increased weight on the best performing factors."

The Equity Analyzer dashboard provides new, user-friendly features, including a publication feed with short insights based on analysis derived from the model, as well as a weekly Market Monitor that summarizes model behavior across several regional portfolios. Investors also have access to a new "Hot/Cold" widget, which offers a glimpse into current factor trends in global markets via in-house, daily-updated price indexes.

To learn more about BCA Research Equity Analyzer, click here.

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

