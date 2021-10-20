BC Platforms Expands Partnership With Thailand's Bumrungrad International Hospital To Accelerate Adoption Of Precision Medicine In Southeast Asia

ZURICH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced an expanded partnership with Bumrungrad International Hospital ( Bangkok, Thailand), one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia and a world leader in healthcare delivery and pioneering clinical research.

The extended partnership, first formed in February 2019, builds on clinical sample management functionalities and existing automated workflows for genotype-based wellness reporting and NGS-based neonatal screening supported by BCP solutions. Bumrungrad will now utilize BCP's Personalized Medicine Platform, powered by BC|GENOME, to implement end-to-end clinical NGS workflows for germline and somatic tumour testing, enabling data-driven personalized care for patients. Additionally, BCP will provide its Discovery and Research Platform, BC|INSIGHT, for curating and analysing clinical and omics data in a secure format to enhance translational research capabilities at Bumrungrad and boost research collaborations. Bumrungrad will also become a BCP data partner, for which it will contribute valuable, diverse data samples for research.

Dr Teeradache Viangteeravat, Director of Research and Development at Bumrungrad International Hospital, commented: "At Bumrungrad we have a commitment to provide precision medicine using big data; genomic and other omics data. We require a big data platform to support sample management, data processing, informatics pipelines, reporting and structured storage. BC Platforms is a world leader in this space and are able to provide a suite of integrated solutions, which support our strategic objectives and also support searching of genotypic and phenotypic data, for collaborative research projects. We are proud to be working with BC Platforms to provide a world class Precision Medicine Platform to continue to deliver the high-quality support our patients and clinicians demand."

Nino da Silva, Deputy Managing Director, BCP, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Bumrungrad, making full use of our platforms to accelerate the shift towards precision medicine in southeast Asia. This powerful NGS infrastructure will deliver whole genome analysis to Bumrungrad's clinical healthcare production system while supporting advanced clinical research. This is another great example of how we are partnering on an international level to seamlessly connect genomics healthcare and research."

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which allows us to access more than 22 million patients across Europe, Americas, Africa, and Asia with rich data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms.

Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a global pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited, multi-specialty hospital listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 1989. One of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, Bumrungrad International Hospital cares for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.

Bumrungrad International Hospital has set up multidisciplinary teams of experienced medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, nutritionists, medical technologists and other professional staff to integrate quality treatment, making it a one-stop shop healthcare destination for all types of patients and complex care needs. Bumrungrad International Hospital employs over 1,300 medical doctors and over 4,800 support professionals. The seamless collaboration of expertise between our medical teams allows for better treatments and outcomes for patients across more than 70 medical subspecialties.

Bumrungrad International Hospital is a leader in medical technology and innovative patient services. Among the most recent advancements, Bumrungrad has expanded the Precision Medicine department which offers personalized cancer treatments and the latest breakthrough therapies mostly from the United States and Europe.

