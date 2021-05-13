BC Craft Supply Announces Appointment Of Dr. Brigitte Simons As Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the " Company" or " BC Craft") ( CSE: CRFT) ( OTC:CRFTF) ( FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Brigitte Simons to the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.

Dr. Simons received her Ph.D. in Chemical Biology at the University of Ottawa and a Kellogg-Schulich Executive M.B.A. in operational business strategy. Dr. Simons is a quality and regulatory compliance professional in support of science study-backed cannabis product development, laboratory services, and data management tools for the development of safe cannabis. Presently, Dr. Brigitte Simons is the Chief Operating Officer at Safari Flower Co., a craft-at-scale licence cultivator in Fort Erie, Ontario.

Bridging executive business training with a degree in analytical sciences is a rare skillset that positions quality assurance and supply chain management of cannabis for high scale, both domestically, and, for international pace. Dr. Simons leads the craft cultivation and tissue culture lab at Safari Flower Co. that services craft cultivators nation-wide with genetic cleaning and microbiology propagation services. "I am passionate about supporting sustaining micro-cultivators with better access to clean genetics and helping build quality assurance expertise to empower the BC craft growers community in commercializing their highly desired products. The strategy of BC Craft Supply builds upon my core values which enable better access to medicinal cannabis varieties while recognizing the virtues of small business craft growers who, quite simply, have done it best for the last decades before legalization."

Dr. Simons is the Co-chair and Director of the Canadian C45 Quality Association and advocates in cannabis compliance policy and education to the regulatory agencies. Following on a strong network of laboratory service providers, having previously worked in cannabis field studies with Molecular Science Corp., Dr. Simons established cannabis quality assurance remote support while craft growers navigate cultivator and processor partnerships with the Company to support the legacy brands entering into legal sales and distribution.

In connection with Dr. Brigitte Simons appointment to the board, the Company has issued 200,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Simons at a price of $0.055 per share for a period of five years, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The appointment follows the departure of Mr. Thomas English from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. BC Craft would like to thank Mr. English for his time and contributions made to the Company and wishes him well with his current and future endeavors .

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most trusted cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft's subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

