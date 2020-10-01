BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Approval For Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock On The OTCQX

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (the "Company"), which was spun-off by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (the former BBX Capital Corporation) on September 30, 2020, announced today that its Class A Common Stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQX. As a result of such approval, trading of the Company's Class A Common Stock will move from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQX commencing with the opening of trading on October 2, 2020. The trading symbol for the Company's Class A Common Stock will remain "BBXIA."

The OTC determined that the Company's Class B Common Stock does not meet the minimum public float requirement of the OTCQX and, accordingly, the Company's Class B Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol "BBXIB."

About BBX Capital, Inc.:BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (formerly a subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

