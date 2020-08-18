BBVA USA Launches "Your Bank For…" Video Advertisements In An Effort To Assist In Pandemic Recovery

- Message: The ad campaign is designed to highlight the bank's efforts in helping people and businesses take the first steps in their recovery from the pandemic

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has launched a new ad campaign designed to highlight the bank's efforts in helping people and businesses take the first steps in their recovery from the pandemic and reach financial milestones in the future.

The campaign, entitled "Your Bank for…," is centered around a message of resilience during a time of financial uncertainty, highlighting the bank as a responsive partner and valuable resource. Advertisements launched on TV, radio, digital and social media platforms on August 10 in multiple media markets, with some markets featuring the ads solely on digital and social channels.

"We want our customers and potential customers to see BBVA USA for what we are - a compassionate bank that creates opportunities for everyone in any situation," said BBVA USA Chief Marketing Officer Enrique Cornish Stanton. "Our commitment to helping our communities has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic, and that won't slow down as we move forward as a society. Our 5-year strategic plan places a strong emphasis on financial health , and our actions demonstrated that dedication throughout 2020. This ad campaign further amplifies that message."

The campaign includes two advertisements, both 15 seconds in length, both featuring life events for businesses and consumers, and a voiceover that promotes BBVA as "your bank for life's opportunities". One advertisement targets a small business audience, and one is for a consumer-focused audience.

The advertisements have been airing in Houston, Dallas and Birmingham, Ala. in all channels, while they have been airing in digital and social channels in Phoenix, Austin, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Fla., and Laredo, Texas.

"BBVA invested in technology, products and services, even before the pandemic, that have resulted in tools for people to use on the road to recovery," said Cornish Stanton. "We want people to know that there's light at the end of the tunnel, and that BBVA can be an ally along the way."

BBVA USA's actions throughout the pandemic include its work in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including developing an online PPP app in 3 days leveraging its digital capabilities, funding approximately $3.3 billion small business loans in less than 60 days, processing more than 22,000 applications and impacting approximately 360,000 jobs.

In June, the bank also announced two digital updates in development pre-pandemic, launching its new mobile banking app, Mobile 9.0 and expanded transaction detail screen in mobile and online banking. Both aim to leverage the bank's technology expertise to provide a better experience and more control for customers.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA GroupBBVA (BBVA) - Get Report is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to customers by providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society. BBVA rests on three solid values: customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USAIn the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-usa-launches-your-bank-for-video-advertisements-in-an-effort-to-assist-in-pandemic-recovery-301114296.html

SOURCE BBVA USA