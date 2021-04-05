BBVA USA Hosts Third Financial Education Forum, Releases First Impact Report

HOUSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to financial education, BBVA USA hosted its third annual Financial Education Forum, a virtual event designed to provide insight on the state of financial health in the U.S. This year's event featured a presentation of Financial Health Pulse 2020 U.S. Trends, which provides an ongoing snapshot of the financial lives of people in America.

The Forum, attended by leaders of nonprofit organizations partnering with the BBVA Center for Financial Education, focused on the key findings for the prior year, highlighting the overall improvement in financial health in America. As part of the online event, experts from Financial Health Network, EverFi and Urban Institute shared critical information with attendees on the state of financial health and economic recovery of diverse communities across the U.S. Financial Health Network also noted that, despite these improvements, Black Americans, women and people with low incomes are bearing the brunt of the COVID-10 crisis and that financial health disparities continue to widen by both race and income.

"The information shared by the Financial Health Network clearly demonstrates the importance of the work we're doing through our Center for Financial Education," said Tony Moraga, Manager of Social Impact at BBVA USA. "Financial education provides the power to change lives and transform entire communities. We at BBVA believe it's our responsibility to share our knowledge and expertise to help the people we serve make sound, responsible financial choices."

BBVA also released its 2020 Impact Report, published by the Center for Financial Education, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the bank's financial education program and its clear alignment with current financial trends in the U.S.

Read the entire report here .

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVABBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USAIn the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-usa-hosts-third-financial-education-forum-releases-first-impact-report-301262387.html

SOURCE BBVA USA