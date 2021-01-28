BBVA USA Earns Its Fourth Consecutive 100 Percent On Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Scorecard On LGBTQ Workplace Equality

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. The bank joins the ranks of over 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"This year's score reflects the bank's ongoing hard work and dedication to advancing workplace experience, policies, processes and mindsets to create a more inclusive workplace for everyone," said BBVA USA Director of Communications and Responsible Business Reymundo Ocañas, whose team helps steer the bank's overall diversity and inclusion efforts in partnership with the Talent & Culture and Procurement areas. "This is our fourth perfect score in as many years, and it serves as a strong signal to people already working at the bank and those considering joining us that we value them and encourage them to bring their authentic selves to work."

As part of the bank's ongoing Workplace Diversity and Inclusion efforts, BBVA USA launched its second Business Resource Group (BRG) in 2020 to support of employees who identify as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and supporting community.

"Creating opportunities for employees to engage and collaborate with one another is more important now than ever," said Tony Moraga, Manager of Social Impact for BBVA USA. "Launching our second Business Resource Group for LGBTQ employees and allies was strategic in order to foster a better understanding of our diverse perspectives and promote a more inclusive work environment."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The 2021 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. BBVA's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (BBVA) - Get Report is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to customers by providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society. BBVA rests on three solid values: customer comes first, we think big and we are one team.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

