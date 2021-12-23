BBVA Teams With Accenture To Streamline Operations With Artificial Intelligence

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have signed a collaborative agreement that is focused on accelerating digital transformation and applying analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive faster decision-making and...

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report have signed a collaborative agreement that is focused on accelerating digital transformation and applying analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive faster decision-making and enhance the customer service experience.

As part of a 10-year agreement, Accenture will team with BBVA to improve the agility of its operations by retooling processes and adapting to new ways of working with AI and analytics. With Accenture's AI-powered SynOps platform, BBVA will be able to make data-driven decisions, improve operational costs and simplify services to create a more frictionless experience.

The collaboration agreement with Accenture will also accelerate digital transformation across BBVA's core operations, providing the entity with better insights and the ability to move faster and offer clients more effective services.

"The banking industry has a long history of adapting technology in ways that transform how they operate, interact with customers and increase market share," said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. "Our collaboration with BBVA aims to create future-readiness while rising above dynamic market conditions and pivoting to new sources of value."

Earlier this year, BBVA signed an agreement (subject to regulatory approval) with Accenture to transfer over full ownership of QIPRO Soluciones, until now, a company of the BBVA group with operations centers in Málaga and Murcia, which will continue to support its operations under this new deal.

"Under this new paradigm of intelligent operations, BBVA is redesigning its operations to provide better customer service and transforming its processes to make them more effective and efficient," said David Cordero, Accenture senior managing director and a client account lead in the banking group in Iberia.

Accenture was recently recognized as a leader in the Everest Group Banking Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest cites Accenture's comprehensive transformation solutions across banking services, with highest marks for portfolio mix, delivery footprint.

