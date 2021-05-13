BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 26, after market close.

Earnings Release Wednesday, May 26, 2021Time: After market close

Conference Call Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time - ( 11:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet PeriodFrom Thursday, May 13 through Thursday, May 27, 2021

Executives Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in: 1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free) 1-412-317-6373 (International) 54-11-3984-5677 ( Argentina) Web Phone: click here Conference ID: BBVA Webcast & Replay: click here

Contact details: BBVA Argentina Investor Relations investorelations-arg@bbva.com ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: " Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-schedule-301291292.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.