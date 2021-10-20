BBSI Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Wednesday, November 3, 2021, At 5:00 P.m. ET

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (BBSI) - Get Barrett Business Services, Inc. Report, a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471Conference ID: 13724140

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at www.bbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 3, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921International replay number: 1-412-317-6671Replay ID: 13724140

