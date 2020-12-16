BBG Acquires Arizona Real Estate Appraisal Firm

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading national due diligence commercial real estate firm, today announced that it completed the acquisition of Nava Hurd Advisory Group, a combination of Brekan Nava Group, a Tempe, Ariz.-based commercial real estate appraisal firm, and Paradise Valley, Ariz.-based appraisal firm Hurd and Associates. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition will complement and strengthen BBG's presence in the greater Phoenix- Scottsdale area, a key strategic market considered as one of the top U.S. regions for real estate growth and investment. BBG ranks among the largest U.S. real estate valuation and assessment firms with 37 offices nationwide.

Several Nava Hurd Advisory Group associates will join BBG's office serving the metropolitan Phoenix area including well-respected and longtime industry leaders Albert Nava, MAI, SGA, and Barott Hurd, both who were named as Directors.

Mr. Nava, President and sole owner of Brekan Nava Group, brings more than 40 years of experience in commercial real estate appraisal and consulting. He has specialized in appraisals of various property types including land, subdivisions, retail, industrial, office, golf courses and country clubs, and multifamily properties.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Nava's former company provided valuation and consulting services to hundreds of golf courses nationwide. He also has wide experience in appraisals of Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) properties throughout Arizona and the Southwest, and in litigation support. Mr. Nava is a certified appraiser in Arizona, Nevada and California and is a member of the Appraisal Institute and the Society of Golf Appraisers.

Hurd and Associates offered appraisals of all property types and market feasibility studies. With 35 years of experience, Mr. Hurd, a partner at Nava Hurd Advisory Group, has specialized in appraisals in hundreds of educational-related properties across the country. One of his major achievements was providing appraisal work for a major university during its transition from a "for-profit" to "non-profit" institution.

He also has extensive experience in appraisals for hotels, convenience stores, gas stations, car washes, marinas, subdivisions and logistic buildings. His past clients include balance sheet and agency lenders, owners, life insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Mr. Hurd is a certified appraiser in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented: "Our acquisition of Nava Hurd Advisory Group is a natural fit for us. The firm shares BBG's client-focused and unbiased approach to offering highly valued services that produce the best possible outcomes for our clients. We are extremely fortunate to have Albert, Barott and their team members join BBG. We look forward to their contributions toward our strategic goals in 2021 and beyond."

About BBGBBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 37 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors.

