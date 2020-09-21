NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy Hook Promise's "Back-to-School Essentials," created by BBDO New York and production company SMUGGLER, has won the 2020 Outstanding Commercial Emmy.

The anti-gun violence PSA, which debuted in September 2019, highlights the anxiety and fear that students in America face around the very real threat of school shootings. The film begins as a familiarly cheery back-to-school ad before the tone visually shifts halfway through and everyday school items become tools for survival.

This is the second year in a row that a PSA from Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO New York have been nominated for a primetime commercial Emmy.

"Winning this Emmy is a remarkable honor. We are proud to help raise the profile of this extraordinary organization and to do our small part in putting an end to gun violence," said David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide.

This Emmy win is BBDO New York's second in three years, having also won Outstanding Commercial in 2018 for P&G's "The Talk." The agency has a storied Emmy history, amassing 18 nominations and four wins since the show's inception, beginning with winning the first-ever primetime commercial Emmy for HBO's "Chimps" in 1997.

ABOUT BBDOBBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbdo-new-york-wins-second-emmy-in-three-years-this-time-with-sandy-hook-promise-301134733.html

SOURCE BBDO