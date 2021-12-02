BBC Technology Solutions Hires Executive To Accelerate Global Growth

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Technology Solutions, an IT solutions and hardware provider, announced today that Tom Elias will be joining their executive team as their Director of Business Development. His primary role will be to accelerate the global expansion of BBC's customer base and open partnerships in new vertical markets.

Elias is joining BCC Technology Solutions from Fusion 360 where he was a Senior Account Manager. He will be bringing his experience across a wide spectrum of industries. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in developing IT solutions to help improve the operational effectiveness and financial performance of clients in the healthcare, educationa, and manufacturing industries. This skillset will serve as an invaluable resource to BBC's diverse customer base.

"BBC Technology Solutions already has such an excellent reputation for providing quality IT hardware at a great rate," says Elias. "I am excited about exploring how we can provide these same great solutions to customers in new vertical markets."

Michael Sutter, the CEO of BBC Technology Solutions said, "The thing that Tom brings to the table for us and our clients is his diversity of experience. He will be able to 'speak the language' of customers in a broad range of industries and ensure that we are providing them the very best IT solutions for their specific needs. I couldn't be more excited to have him onboard."

ABOUT BBC Technology Solutions

BBC Technology Solutions partners with companies throughout the entire IT lifecycle by helping them evaluate their current IT hardware needs, stay ahead of their fulfillment needs, and develop strategies to get the most out of their IT hardware budget by providing "second-life" IT hardware, including desktops, laptops, LCD monitors, thin clients, phones etc. Our solutions allow companies to lower their TCO through our value-added services, such as software imaging and licensing prior to delivery, standardization and technology refresh programs, and onsite inventory program. We also provide "end of life" services, which include picking up the retired equipment, auditing, data eradication, and secure disposal. Experience BBC's 25 years of unparalleled customer service and affordable IT solutions, guaranteed to help you get the most out of your IT hardware budget.

