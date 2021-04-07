BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting Honored To Be A 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!

CHELSEA, Mich., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc) has been selected as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

CHELSEA, Mich., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc) has been selected as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. BBCetc will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.

BBCetc has been assisting small businesses for the past 30+ years with high-value information, expert training (including well-regarded virtual training), and experienced guidance to successfully navigate the process so they can reach their potential.

BBCetc employs a group of highly skilled, expert consultants with a combined expertise that includes all 11 SBIR funding agencies. In fact, four BBCetc consultants have previously held C-level positions with successful SBIR/STTR awardees that won more than 200 SBIR/STTR awards during their tenure.

"We are honored to be among the impressive organizations recognized this year as a Michigan Celebrates Company to Watch," said Kris Bergman, managing partner and co-owner. "We are enormously proud to be a Michigan company. Our clients are from many other parts of the country, but Michigan is where we started."

BBCetc has been designated an all-agency SBIR/STTR support organization for the state of Michigan since 2002, and Michigan companies directly assisted by BBCetc have been awarded $300+ million in SBIR/STTR funding.

"Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan, said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses."

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Each nominee is evaluated based off of intent and capacity to grow such as:

Employee or sales growth

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company's success

Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.

About Michigan Celebrates Small BusinessesMichigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.

Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.org

