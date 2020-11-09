Baylor University, Laurel Springs School Introduce Dual Enrollment For High School Students

WEST CHESTER Pa. and OJAI, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , a leader in online K-12 education, and Baylor University , a nationally ranked private university located in Waco, Texas, today announced a partnership that will provide dual enrollment options for high school students interested in pursuing new academic challenges and accelerating college preparation. Delivered synchronously and with an interdisciplinary approach, Laurel Springs students will be eligible to take undergraduate courses through the university's new Accelerate Program beginning in Spring 2021.

Representing all 50 states and more than 100 countries around the world, Laurel Springs students will be invited to participate in challenging college-level courses offered through Baylor's Honors College. The initial courses integrate the sciences and the humanities, and include:

The World of Rhetoric I (4 college credit hours)

Introduction to Great Texts (3 college credit hours)

"Students at Laurel Springs actively seek opportunities to enhance their academic journeys," said Jane Ferris, Ed.D., Dean of Students at Laurel Springs. "As a school, it is our goal to continually build upon our academic infrastructure and deliver new and exciting vehicles for our students' learning—and dual enrollment through Baylor University is one of the most rigorous and beneficial opportunities yet."

Undergraduate courses administered through Laurel Springs and Baylor University will allow students to work with a top-rated college faculty, providing real-world experience with undergraduate education. Dually enrolled students will also earn college credits, and courses will be offered during the fall and spring terms with the integration of additional programs throughout the year.

"Baylor is excited to work with a premier school like Laurel Springs," said Jessica King Gereghty, AVP Enrollment Strategy and Innovation. "Their students will have a unique experience through our Honors College and will have the opportunity to demonstrate they can rise to the challenge of rigorous college courses."

For students and families who are interested in pursuing an education with Laurel Springs and earning college credit through dual enrollment, please contact the Admissions team at 800-377-5890 or visit the school's website .

About Laurel Springs School Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 and Postgraduate academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

To learn more about Laurel Springs School, visit www.laurelsprings.com .

About Baylor University Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 19,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

