Baylis Medical Announces First Clinical Use Of The VersaCross® Large Access Solution To Deliver Large Bore Therapy Solutions

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical announced today the first clinical use of the VersaCross® Large Access Solution. The new solution includes the world's first 3-in-1 RF wire paired with a seamless shapeable dilator designed to optimize tissue dilation for large sheath procedures, including left atrial appendage closure, transvenous mitral valve repair, radiofrequency ablation, and a number of emerging left sided therapies.

Dr. Devi Nair, Electrophysiologist at White River Medical Center, Batesville, Arkansas, USA, performed the first-in-human case with use of the VersaCross® Large Access Solution during an Arctic Front Advance™ cryoballoon ablation procedure.

"The transition free dilator used in conjunction with the sturdy 0.035" RF wire helps enable seamless delivery of the cryo ablation sheath and system. This new solution helps address the ongoing need to simplify transseptal workflows involving large access sheaths, which have emerged as a standard part of my practice," said Dr. Nair.

The VersaCross Large Access Solution features a seamless dilator which optimizes tissue dilation for large sheath access, at both the groin and through the atrial septum. After dilating the transseptal puncture, the septum is primed to enable a large bore therapeutic sheath to cross and reach the pulmonary veins for cardiac ablation.

The solution also includes a 3-in-1 wire with Baylis' proprietary RF puncture technology. The electrode-tipped wire acts as a starter wire, a transseptal puncture device, and a 0.035" exchange wire in the left atrium, without the need for device exchanges.

"We are always looking to optimize access of left heart therapies, including addressing emerging patient and physician needs," said Michael Wong, Vice President of Global Marketing at Baylis Medical. "The VersaCross Large Access Solution builds on the success of our exchangeless RF wire platform, with a dedicated solution for large sheath therapy cases."

The addition of the VersaCross Large Access Solution will enable the delivery of a broader range of therapy devices for electrophysiology and interventional cardiology procedures.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative cardiology devices that enable life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

