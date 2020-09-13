BAYER 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - BAYRY

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - (OTC: BAYRY), if they purchased...

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - (OTC: BAYRY), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Bayer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Monsanto, known for its flagship weed killer product, Roundup, despite broad and protracted litigation pending against it in state and federal courts alleging cancerous conditions caused by exposure to the product and its failure to warn of the toxic effects. On March 19, 2019, in the first federal case filed against Monsanto to proceed to trial, the jury found that the plaintiff's "exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

On this news, the price of Bayer's shares declined.

The case is City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System and City of Grand Rapids Police & Fire Retirement System v. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, 20-cv-04737.

