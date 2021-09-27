Baycrest Is Paving A Path Forward Towards A Dementia-free World

More than half of adult Canadians are worried about aging and declining brain health.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Dementia and declining brain health are key concerns for Canadians aged 45+, and almost all say it is important to improve dementia care (94%). Baycrest is revolutionizing how people think about aging through its new Fear No Age campaign to mitigate these concerns and educate Canadians on the importance of brain health.

"Almost 80 per cent of our long-term care residents are living with dementia. Through Baycrest's ground-breaking research and innovations, compassionate care and renowned educational programs, we are striving to take critical steps forward in paving the way towards a dementia-free world, so we can all grow old without fear," says Dr. William Reichman, President and CEO of Baycrest. "Our staff dream for a future where innovative solutions will provide the best care and where a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease will be met with hope."

A recent survey conducted by Baycrest found that despite aging being an inevitable part of life, Canadians are unsure about the appropriate resources to help them make informed decisions about brain health and aging. Additional findings include:

Less than one in five people are confident in their knowledge about preventing dementia (23%).

One in four Canadians aged 45+ don't know when they should start taking steps to prevent dementia.

Only 16% reported having a plan for aging in place.

Almost half of Canadians anticipate needing clinical services to age in place (48%).

Recently launched, Baycrest's Fear No Age brand campaign aims to reimagine how Canadians approach aging and brain health, while inspiring hope and urgency to encourage donations to defeat dementia. Funds raised will unlock breakthrough research into dementia and ensure that all Canadians can access Baycrest's services and resources that empower them to enjoy a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment.

"Across the Baycrest campus, throughout the community and beyond, we are all working together to provide resources and clinical services to help older adults fear no age," says Josh Cooper, President and CEO of Baycrest Foundation. "The support and funding from our donors and partners paves the way for Baycrest's crucial work to discover a new world full of possibilities, free of fear. But we need your help."

To help fund fearlessness and support Baycrest, visit FearNoAge.com to donate and learn more.

About Baycrest

Baycrest is a global leader in research, innovation, education and care for older adults, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Baycrest is home to a robust research and innovation network, including one of the world's top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute; the scientific headquarters of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Canada's largest national dementia research initiative; and the Baycrest-powered Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector. Baycrest helps aging adults assess, monitor, maintain and enhance cognition through an innovative portfolio of evidence-based products and services offered through its brain health company, Cogniciti. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through these initiatives, Baycrest has remained at the forefront of the fight to defeat dementia as the organization works to help individuals fear no age and create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information about Baycrest, visit baycrest.org or visit FearNoAge.com for more information about our brand.

About Methodology

A total of 1,000 Canadians aged 45 and above, from across Canada completed a 10-minute survey available in both French and English, between July 29 - August 4, 2021.

