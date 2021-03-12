BayCare Named One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces In Health Care And Biopharma™ By Great Place To Work® And Fortune

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in West Central Florida, has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

BayCare ranked 7 on the list based on feedback from more than 825,000 employee surveys from companies across health care and biopharma industries. Employees evaluated their workplace on more than 60 different categories during a global pandemic that put health care and biopharma organizations on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

"We're proud to be named a top workplace in the country during such a challenging year for our team members," said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. "We're lucky to have an extraordinary team working together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and serving the needs of the community with dignity and compassion."

BayCare ranked as a top health care organization out of 28 large companies in the country for creating a great workplace experience for all team members, no matter who they are or what they do.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "All of us owe a debt to the nurses, doctors, scientists and other colleagues in this industry over the past year, and we are honored to recognize the organizations that have done right by these pandemic heroes. The leaders of these high-trust, inclusive companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their 'For All' cultures."

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential surveys representing employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do.

About BayCare Health SystemBayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

