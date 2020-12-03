Bayard CEO Named One Of TAtech's 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard, a full-service digital marketing group focused on recruitment marketing, enrollment/lead generation, and employment branding, is excited to announce that its CEO Louis Naviasky has been selected as one of...

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard, a full-service digital marketing group focused on recruitment marketing, enrollment/lead generation, and employment branding, is excited to announce that its CEO Louis Naviasky has been selected as one of TAtech's 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders.

Louis began his career at Bayard 28 years ago, rising to the position of CEO in September of 2012. Since then, he has overseen the firm's core investment strategy - spanning technology, innovation and talent - leading to considerable growth and establishing Bayard as a prominent leader in the recruitment marketing space.

Louis welcomed the award, saying, "It's an honor to be selected to the TA Top 100 and acknowledged as a thought leader in talent acquisition. Following this award, we at Bayard will continue to grow, innovate, and contribute to the world of TA."

Bayard congratulates all one hundred thought leaders who have made the list.

