Bay View Analytics To Present At Multiple Upcoming Conferences On Online Learning Research

Presentations will highlight the most recent survey results on the awareness and adoption of online education and OER in U.S. higher education and K-12

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay View Analytics will participate in five upcoming education research and online learning conferences. Our presentations will cover our most current research on distance learning and open educational resources in US K-12 and higher education and offer an overview of trends over the last decade. The presentations reflect work with multiple partners, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Online Learning Consortium, Cengage, Pearson, and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE), among others.

Bay View Analytics will present the most recent survey results on awareness and adoption of open educational resources

Creative Commons Summit

Session Title: Tracking awareness of "open" licensing and adoption in US K-12 and higher education



Presentation Time: September 22, 2021 ; 11:30AM - 12:00PM PDT

; OLC Accelerate

Session Title: The Growing Role of OER In Higher Education: Past, Present, And Future



Presentation Time: Friday, Sep 24, 2021 ; 7:00AM - 7:45AM PDT

; Open Education 2021

Session Title: OER Awareness and Adoption Trends in U.S. Higher Education through the COVID-19 Pandemic (2019-2021)



Presentation Time: Monday, Oct 18, 2021 ; 10:45AM - 11:25AM PDT

; - 11:25AM PDT USDLA National Distance Learning Week

Session Title: Pandemic-Forced Improvement on Perceptions of Digital Learning and Future Expectations: Higher Ed Faculty, Admin, and Student Experiences during 2020



Presentation Time: Monday, Nov 8, 2021 ; 11:00AM - 11:45AM PST

; - ICDE 2021

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on OER awareness and adoption in US K-12 and higher education



Conference dates: October 25 - 29

"We're happy to be able to share our OER research, compiling over a decade of survey results, at these upcoming Fall conferences. Our results show the growing role of OER in K-12 and higher education over the years and into the future, as well as the impact of the transition to online teaching during the pandemic," noted Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director.

Additional information on the presentations is available on the Bay View Analytics conference page. The most recent and prior reports supporting these presentations on open educational resources are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html and those covering distance learning at www.bayviewanalytics.com/faculty.html.

About Bay View Analytics Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information.

