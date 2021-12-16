Bay Area Painter Gruber Painting Announces Winter Special

Until December 31, 2021, Customers Will Receive 10 Percent Off the Estimated Price for Painting and Light Remodeling Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of the San Jose painter company Gruber Painting, is pleased to announce a Winter Special for his valued customers. From now until December 31, 2021, Gruber Painting will deduct 10 percent off of the estimated price for their painting and light remodeling services.

To learn more about the winter special promotion, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/gruber-painting-winter-special-10-off/ .

As Gruber noted, the Winter Special is his way of thanking his company's many dedicated customers and the communities that they are proud to serve.

"For over 10 years, Gruber Painting has been serving the Bay Area and Silicon Valley with great paint and light remodeling to transform any space from 'whatever' to 'wow,'" Gruber said.

"Now we'd like to invite both our existing clients and new customers to experience the Gruber Painting difference for themselves again for the first time."

Whether a homeowner has noticed that the house is starting to show its age, or a business owner would like to address signs of wear and weather, the friendly and experienced team is ready and willing to help their customers and their properties ring in 2022 with a new look.

Customers who are interested in having their home or business assessed for their painting needs may schedule a free and no-obligation consult with Gruber Painting.

In addition to getting the 10 percent discount, customers will also experience the Gruber Painting difference, which Gruber said includes using premium paint from suppliers like Sherwin Williams and Benjamin Moore. This includes using only low-VOC or no-VOC paints for a healthier home or office.

"Our goal is to treat every job we undertake as the most important contract we'll ever land—because to us, it is," Gruber said.

About Gruber Painting:

Gruber Painting was established in April of 2009. They offer Interior and Exterior Paint Services, Interior Redecorations, and Minor Restoration Service in the Silicon Valley. Serving San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties plus parts of Alameda County, Gruber Painting treats each client's home or office even better than they would their own, from Day One to Job Done. For more information, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/ .

Gruber Painting

61 Bonaventura Dr.

San Jose, CA 95134

650-417-5323

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-area-painter-gruber-painting-announces-winter-special-301446590.html

SOURCE Gruber Painting