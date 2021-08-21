Bay Area Bingo Hall Aquamaids Bingo Offers The Best Bundled Buy-In Packages Around Encouraging Bingo Players To Shop Around

From Special Strip Game Options to A La Carte Choices and More, Aquamaids Bingo's New Packages Offer Something for Everyone

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo, a Bay Area bingo hall, are pleased to announce the launch of brand new buy-in packages that are not only designed to help bingo be even more fun and exciting than ever, but also offer the best value and bang for the buck.

To check out the prices of Aquamaids Bingo's new packages, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/still-the-home-of-the-biggest-bingo-payouts-and-best-value-in-the-bay-area-for-bingo .

As a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, the founders understand that the last year has been challenging financially for many people. This knowledge inspired them to launch budget-friendly bundled buy-ins that will still provide plenty of bingo action.

"We also have A la Carte packages you can add on for extra bingo excitement," the spokesperson noted, adding that Tuesdays and Thursdays feature Strip Nite, with a special menu of strip game action.

Wednesday and Thursday are still regular bingo nights with all of the usual exciting action players are looking for. Buy-In packages are available on those nights.

"At Aquamaids Bingo, we're committed to giving our players the biggest prizes and the best value for their bingo dollar, just like we have been since we first opened our doors in 1974," the spokesperson noted.

Players may buy-in online for an upcoming bingo session through the Aquamaids Bingo website or through the iOS or Android app. If they prefer, people are also welcome to buy in at the counter.

In addition to offering the best values on their bundled buy-in bingo packages, Aquamaids Bingo is also proud to offer some of the best and tastiest food around at the recently revamped Jo's Café. Credit and debit cards are accepted now, making it easy and safe to pay and play.

About Aquamaids Bingo:For those who crave the excitement, fun, and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo 1600 Martin Avenue Santa Clara, CA 95050(408) 988-9936

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-area-bingo-hall-aquamaids-bingo-offers-the-best-bundled-buy-in-packages-around-encouraging-bingo-players-to-shop-around-301360123.html

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo