Baxter Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Indices In Recognition Of Continued Commitment To Corporate Responsibility

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) - Get Baxter International Inc. Report, a leading global medical products company, today announced it was again named to the S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including both DJSI World and DJSI North America. Baxter has proudly been included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America each year since they launched, in 1999 and 2005, respectively.

"Baxter's focus on corporate responsibility is inextricable from our Mission to Save and Sustain Lives," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're privileged to make a difference in communities worldwide through these twin commitments, and honored to be recognized through the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices based on the strength of our efforts as a corporate citizen. Our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals, launched this year, set the course for our continued impact to help achieve a more sustainable future."

In the recently announced indices, Baxter's score placed it in the top four percent of peer companies assessed using DJSI's proprietary methodology within the healthcare equipment and supplies industry, with leading performance in corporate citizenship and philanthropy, environmental reporting, marketing practices, materiality, policy influence and social reporting.

Since its launch in 1999, the DJSI has evaluated leading sustainability-driven companies based on the performance of their economic, environmental and social efforts. The indices help investors interested in integrating sustainability considerations into their portfolios and serve as globally recognized designations of the most sustainable companies. Since the inception of the indices, Baxter has made a significant impact in expanding healthcare access globally, reducing the environmental impact of its operations, improving product quality measures, and supporting the wellbeing of communities through both the company and Baxter International Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm.

Looking ahead, Baxter has set bold, new corporate responsibility goals to focus the company's efforts through 2030 and beyond in three pillars: "Empower our Patients," "Protect our Planet," and "Champion our People and Communities." These focus areas are strengthened by Baxter's ingrained approach to governance, which embeds ethics and compliance, human rights, inclusion and diversity and privacy and data protection in all actions.

About Corporate Responsibility at Baxter: Making a Meaningful Difference Worldwide

Responsible corporate citizenship advances Baxter's aspirations as a healthcare leader, sparks innovation globally and reinforces the dedication of our employees to doing business the right way. We have been honored for our efforts as an employer of choice with diversity being a critical focus, and a socially responsible and sustainable business, and are privileged to be included on various lists such as 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Forbes and JUST Capital's America's "Most Just" companies, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies, and the FTSE4Good Index, among numerous other regional and country-specific recognitions across the globe. Learn more about Baxter's corporate responsibility initiatives here.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter's new 2030 corporate responsibility goals. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: adequacy of the company's cash flows from operations and other sources of liquidity to meet its ongoing cash obligations and fund its investment program (including with respect to its corporate responsibility goals); future actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005406/en/