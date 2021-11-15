Baudax Bio To Participate In The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held November 29 - December 2, 2021.

The fireside chat will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the "Events" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

