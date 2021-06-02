Battery Separator Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Asahi Kasei Corp. And Freudenberg SE Among Others|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery separator market is expected to grow by USD 3.74 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the battery separator market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The battery separator market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Battery Separator Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. offers a lithium-ion battery separator under the brand, Hire.

Dreamweaver International

Dreamweaver International offers battery separators under the brands, Dreamweaver Titanium and Dreamweaver Gold.

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE offers a wide range of ceramic impregnated battery separators for lithium-ion batteries.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-separator-market-size-industry-analysis

Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Battery separator market is segmented as below:

Application

Lithium-ion Battery



Lead-acid Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The battery separator market is driven by the shift in the automotive industry to EVs. In addition, the declining costs of battery storage systems are expected to trigger the battery separator market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44894

Related Report on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Lead-acid Battery Market- The lead-acid battery market is segmented by application (automotive, stationary, and motive) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-battery-separatormarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-separator-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-separator-market-covid-19-focused-reportfeaturing-asahi-kasei-corp-and-freudenberg-se-among-otherstechnavio-301304604.html

SOURCE Technavio