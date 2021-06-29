Battery Electrolyte Market With COVID-19 Impact And Analysis | Technavio
The battery electrolyte market is poised to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the battery electrolyte market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of binder-free electrodes for Li-ion batteries.
The battery electrolyte market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of wearable technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the battery electrolyte market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The battery electrolyte market covers the following areas:
Battery Electrolyte Market SizingBattery Electrolyte Market ForecastBattery Electrolyte Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- OHARA Inc.
- Stella Chemifa Corp.
- and UBE Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE
- Market segmentation by battery type
- Comparison by battery type
- Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Li-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by battery type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of binder-free electrodes for Li-ion batteries
- Rising adoption of wearable technologies
- Capacity expansions and commencement of new battery manufacturing
- plants
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
