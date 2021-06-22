Batteries Plus Promotes Joe Malmuth To VP Of Franchise Development And Relations Amidst Substantial System-Wide Growth

HARTLAND, Wis., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 30-plus store openings and the signing of 55 new franchise agreements thus far in 2021, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair...

HARTLAND, Wis., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 30-plus store openings and the signing of 55 new franchise agreements thus far in 2021, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, announced today the promotion of one of its key leaders, Joe Malmuth, to Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations. This announcement comes on the heels of two incredible quarters of growth for the company including the largest multi-unit development agreement in brand history.

Malmuth ascends the leadership ladder from his previous position of Managing Director of Franchise Development, a title he has held since joining the Batteries Plus team in May 2020. Over the past year, Malmuth has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of franchise development. In addition to working with new owners and franchise consultants to expand the system, he has also been managing programs focused on helping current owners develop territory and facilitate transactions. In the year since his hiring, Malmuth has driven the development strategy for the brand, inking franchise agreements that will continue to bring new Batteries Plus stores to communities across the county.

"We're seeing more than 70 people a week inquire about joining our brand, and we have started weekly Discovery Days to handle the amount of interest in joining Batteries Plus," said Malmuth. "Because of the consistency and resiliency of our model in these uncertain times, and our 30-year track record of success - Batteries Plus continues to be one of the best franchise investments in the market today."

Prior to joining Batteries Plus, Malmuth served as Vice President of Franchise Relations at My Eyelab, the fastest-growing optical retail franchise in the country and prior to that position, he worked for six years at United Franchise Group, which consists of a number of award-winning business-to-business brands and franchise development services, including some of the world's largest industry-leading names.

"The past year has been a tremendous time in our brand's history. From successfully navigating the pandemic with our offering of essential products and services to signing the largest franchise agreement our brand has ever seen, we can directly attribute our success to the work Joe and his team have done," said Jon Sica, Chief Strategy and Development Officer. "I'm looking forward to seeing Joe continue to make a big impact on our franchise and am confident we will see another record-breaking year in 2021 as a result."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

