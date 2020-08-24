Batteries Plus Bulbs Offers Best-in-Class Phone And Device Repair Services

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For customers at Batteries Plus Bulbs' more than 700 stores across the country, the cell phone and tablet repair service they depend on is becoming an even smoother process thanks to RepairQ. The software, which was created by Service-Central, will help Batteries Plus Bulbs' expert technicians provide an enhanced experience.

With RepairQ, technicians can log details and repair information about each customer's device, creating a customer history that can be referenced every time the device needs service. The software helps to ensure that Batteries Plus Bulbs' technicians receive the most updated technical information about devices. RepairQ also allows Batteries Plus Bulbs to pull reporting on technicians for quality assurance purposes.

"We're excited RepairQ will enable us to provide an ever-higher quality of repair service for our customers," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "In today's increasingly virtual world, we rely on our smartphones and tablets for so much. Our improved device repair service will help make sure your devices are back up and running as soon as possible."

Batteries Plus Bulbs' technicians also participate in the Wireless Industry Service Excellence technician certification program from CTIA, the trade association for the U.S. wireless communications industry. The program educates and tests wireless device repair technicians on industry-recognized standards, certifying those that meet the highest standards for service quality and technical skill.

To learn more about Batteries Plus Bulbs' device repair services, visit batteriesplus.com/service.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/batteries-plus-bulbs-offers-best-in-class-phone-and-device-repair-services-301117253.html

SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs