Batteries Plus Bulbs Awarded First Retail Partnership In Samsung's Independent Service Provider Program

HARTLAND, Wis., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus Bulbs, a national retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services, has become the first retail partner in Samsung's Independent Service Provider program. The partnership will provide Samsung users access to more locations to receive best-in-class smartphone repair services.

Through the Independent Service Provider program, Batteries Plus Bulbs will provide access to Samsung genuine parts, proprietary repair tools and support materials. Batteries Plus Bulbs technicians will also have access to training specifically designed for repair of Samsung devices. In today's ever-evolving world of smartphones, the program ensures that customers always receive quick, high-quality repairs on their Samsung smartphones from the industry's most skilled and experienced technicians.

Batteries Plus Bulbs technicians are individually certified through the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE™️) program from CTIA, the wireless industry trade association. The WISE program certifies technicians to comprehensive industry-wide standards that encompass the full range of processes and skills required to conduct repairs. Batteries Plus Bulbs' retail locations are also WISE-certified and audited at the store level. In addition, technicians receive ongoing proprietary training to ensure they're educated on the latest technological advances related to phone repair and can in turn offer their customers the best service in the business.

"We're honored that Samsung — a global leader in smartphone sales — is sharing its genuine parts and proprietary tools and training to arm us with everything we need to provide exceptional repairs in all the local communities each of our franchisees serves," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "To date, we've completed millions of phone repairs, and our stores have remained open throughout the year to help keep our customers connected to their family, friends, employers and schools. We're thrilled to be able to continue keeping Samsung users powered up and look forward to a rollout in over 650 Batteries Plus stores nationwide."

Batteries Plus Bulbs' proven commitment to delivering excellent smartphone repair services has been consistently lauded in positive customer reviews and is what prompted Samsung to name the retailer as its first program partner.

"We are excited to have partnered with Batteries Plus to offer customers additional options when it comes to seeking support for their Samsung devices," said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President Samsung Care.

Visit Batteries Plus Bulbs' website to learn more about its cell phone repair services.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs: Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

