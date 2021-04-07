Batter & Breader Premixes Market By Application, Batter Type, Breader Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Batter & breader premixes size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

One of the major challenges faced by the batter & breader premixes market is the infrastructural and regulatory challenges in developing countries. Due to the presence of major manufacturers of batter & breader premixes, markets in countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France, have become saturated and extremely competitive. The growth of the food processing industry in developed economies compels manufacturers to identify untapped potential markets and clients in emerging markets.

The market for adhesion batter segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The adhesion batter segment is the most dominant as well as fastest-growing type of mineral in the Batter & breader premixes market. Adhesion batter provides an outer coating to food products. It is made from various types of starch and is characterized by high solid content and low viscosity. Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Due to this, the adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.

The meat segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

For meat by batter application in Batter & breader premixes market is the highest contributor in the global market.According to the FAO, Asian countries, especially China and India, dominate the production of eggs and poultry in the world. The demand for batter premixes is growing significantly in several meat applications globally. Products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are highly popular and use batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement.

Crumbs & flakes segment, by breader type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Bread crumbs have several applications in food products and are used as the main ingredient in processed food products, such as breading fried food; they are also used as a coating on confectioneries. Furthermore, bread crumbs increase the stability of food products and are, therefore, used in fried products. The crumb comes in different sizes and provides distinct crust and attractive highlights during frying. The crumbs have a more open structure compared to flour, which results in a crispier texture of fried products. The cost of these crumbs is higher than flour, but the demand for crumbs & flakes is more in the batter & breader premixes industry.

The meat segment of the Batter & breader premixes, by breader application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The constantly growing chicken consumption across the world and an increase in demand for easy-to-prepare chicken-based products, such as chicken nuggets and chicken fries, have been driving the growth of this segment for the past few years. According to the National Chicken Council, the global per capita consumption of chicken increased from 83.8 pounds in 2014 to 93.8 pounds in 2018. This is due to the changing consumer preference for healthier options, as chicken is a low-calorie meat compared to pork and beef products.

Asia Pacific market for Batter & breader premixes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the second-largest region in the global batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. This market is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in consumption of meat and seafood, increase in per capita income, rapid urbanization, and the increase in adoption of convenience meat and seafood products. China is projected to dominate the Asia Pacific batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of meat and poultry food products in this country has driven the growth of the batter & breader premixes market. India is projected to be the fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific batter & breader premixes market. Changing lifestyles and millennial preferences are increasing the demand for convenience and fast foods in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Batter & Breader Premixes Market4.2 Asia-Pacific: Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Key Application and Country4.3 Batter Premixes Market, by Country4.4 Breader Premixes Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in the Consumption of Premium Meat Products5.2.1.2 Inclination Toward Low-Carb and Gluten-Free Products5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Processed, Prepared, and Convenience Food5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials5.2.2.2 Prevalence of Allergies to Batter & Breader Premix Sources, Such as Soy and Wheat5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Potential for Batter & Breader Premixes5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development for New Batter & Breader Technologies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Infrastructural and Regulatory Challenges in Developing Countries5.2.4.2 Shift Toward Fresh Food Products5.3 Supply Chain Analysis5.4 Batter & Breader Premixes Market: Regulations5.4.1 Introduction5.5 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)5.6 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)5.7 Canadian Food and Drug Act and Regulations5.8 Covid 19 Impact5.9 Case Studies5.9.1 The Publisher Helped a Leading Batter & Breader Premixes Manufacturer Partner with a Prominent Meat Products Producing Company to Target a Projected Revenue of USD 200 Million Over Three Years5.9.2 The Publisher Helped a Leading Meat Products Manufacturer Acquire a Batter & Breader Premixes Provider to Meet the Rising Consumer Demand

6 Batter Premixes Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Covid 19 Impact on the Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Batter Type, 2018-2021 (USD Million)6.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario6.1.2 Realistic Scenario6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario6.2 Adhesion Batter6.2.1 High Usage in Fast-Food Chains6.3 Tempura Batter6.3.1 Increasing Usage of Tempura Batter in Seafood Applications6.4 Beer Batter6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Beer Batter in Developed Countries6.5 Thick Batter6.5.1 Rising Demand for Thick Batter in the North American Snack Food Industry6.6 Customized Batter6.6.1 High Competition Among Quick Service Restaurants Driving the Consumption of Customized Batter

7 Batter Premixes Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Covid 19 Impact on the Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Batter Application, 2017-2021 (USD Million)7.1.2 Optimistic Scenario7.1.3 Realistic Scenario7.1.4 Pessimistic Scenario7.2 Meat7.2.1 Pork7.2.1.1 Rising Consumption of Pork in Fast-Food Chains of North American and European Countries7.2.2 Chicken7.2.2.1 Rising Health Concerns Driving the Consumption of Chicken7.3 Seafood7.3.1 Increasing Usage of Tempura Batter in Seafood Applications7.4 Vegetables7.4.1 Onion Rings7.4.1.1 Increasing Research on Onion Batter to Provide Healthier Final Products7.4.2 Other Vegetables7.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Beer Batter Premixes for Vegetables7.5 Others7.5.1 Rising Demand for Batter in Fruit Applications

8 Breader Premixes Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Covid 19 Impact on the Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Breader Type, 2017-2021 (USD Million)8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Crumbs & Flakes8.2.1 Dry Bread Crumbs8.2.1.1 Use of Dry Bread Crumbs in Fish Fingers, Mini Fillets, Goujons, and Chicken Nuggets8.2.2 Fresh Bread Crumbs8.2.2.1 Use of Fresh Bread Crumbs for Soft Coating on Fried Foods or for Stuffing8.2.3 Cracker Crumbs8.2.3.1 Cracker Crumbs Find Usage in Pre-Dust Applications8.2.4 Others8.2.4.1 Nuts and Seeds - Excellent Sources of Proteins, Healthy Fats, Fibers, Vitamins, and Minerals8.3 Flour & Starch8.3.1 Cereals8.3.2 Wheat8.3.2.1 Increase Demand for Wheat in the Meat Industry8.3.3 Rice8.3.3.1 Rice Flour Serving as An Alternative to Wheat Flour in Battered and Breaded Foods8.3.4 Corn8.3.4.1 Corn Breaders Utilized in Seafood Products, Such as Catfish8.3.5 Others8.3.5.1 Use of Barley as a Flavor Enhancer in Seafood8.3.6 Pulses8.3.6.1 High Protein and the Fiber Content of Pulses Add a Distinct Flavor to Coated Foods8.3.7 Blends8.3.7.1 Blended Breaders Are Made from Bread Crumbs, Cereal Breaders, or Fruit & Nut Breaders8.3.8 Others8.3.8.1 Potato Flour - An Alternative to Wheat Flour, Especially in Breading and Coating

9 Breader Premixes Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Covid 19 Impact on the Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Breader Application, 2017-2021 (USD Million)9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Seafood9.2.1 Crab9.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Crabmeat as Starters in Traditional Restaurants9.2.2 Fish9.2.2.1 High Consumption of Fish in Homemade Dishes, with Different Types of Flour9.2.3 Other Breader Seafood Applications9.2.3.1 Rising Consumption of Shrimp in the US9.3 Meat9.3.1 Rising Demand for Breader Premixes in Chicken Applications9.4 Vegetables9.4.1 Increasing Preference for Low-Calorie Snacks

10 Batter & Breader Premixes Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 RoW10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Competitive Scenario (Market Evaluation Framework)11.3 Major Players, 202011.4 Revenue Analysis, 2015-201911.5 Key Market Developments11.5.1 Expansions, Investments & Joint Ventures11.5.2 New Product Launches11.5.3 Collaborations, Agreements & Partnerships11.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.6.1 Star11.6.2 Emerging Leaders11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Participants11.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)11.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Starting Blocks11.7.3 Responsive Companies11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12 Company Profiles12.1 Associated British Foods plc12.2 Cargill12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company12.4 Euroma12.5 House-Autry Mills12.6 Kerry Group12.7 Bunge Limited12.8 Mccormick & Company, Incorporated12.9 Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd.12.10 Newly Weds Foods12.11 Heliofood12.12 Shimakyu12.13 Thai Nisshin Technomic Co. Ltd12.14 Pt Sriboga Flour Mill12.15 Dongguan Hongxing Foods Co. Ltd12.16 Bon Ingredo Sdn Bhd12.17 Arcadia Foods12.18 Xiamen Uprisingstar Foodstuffs Co. Ltd12.19 Zhuhai Yitong Industrial Co. Ltd12.20 Pt. Primera Panca Dwima12.21 Brf Ingredients12.22 Kyoei Food Co. Ltd.12.23 Blendex Company12.24 Ingredion12.25 Brata Produktions

13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports

