Bathroom Sinks Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With FRANKE Holding AG And HSIL Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bathroom sinks market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bathroom Sinks Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bathroom-sinks-market-industry-analysis

The bathroom sinks market is driven by the increase in building refurbishment activities. In addition, the growing trend of semi-recessed sinks is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bathroom Sinks Market.

Major Five Bathroom Sinks Companies:

Duravit AG

Elkay Manufacturing Co.

FRANKE Holding AG

HSIL Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Bathroom Sinks Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bathroom Sinks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

