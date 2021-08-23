Bathroom Organization Products Sales Benefit From Rising Number Of Bathrooms Per Household

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing number of bathrooms per US household will continue to bolster opportunities in the $276 million bathroom organization market, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis: New homes are increasingly...

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing number of bathrooms per US household will continue to bolster opportunities in the $276 million bathroom organization market, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis:

New homes are increasingly built with more bathrooms than are common in existing homes, expanding the number of available bathrooms in which consumers can install organization products.

The number of bathrooms per home continues to tick up from 1.5 to 2, and this growth will be boosted, at least in the short-term, by a rise in the number of households looking for single-family rather than multifamily living situations.

Rises in the number of bathrooms and design trends favoring large tubs and showers will encourage consumers to better organize their bathroom storage.

Post Pandemic, Bathroom Organization Product Demand to Slow Through 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts sales of bathroom organization products to grow 1.5% per year through 2025 to $298 million. Market growth will be slow because bathrooms are already a well-established segment of the home organization market, and growth will be coming off of elevated sales in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic heightened consumers' investment in their homes.

However, the market for bathroom organization products will be sustained by macroeconomic factors such as new home construction, renovations, and existing home sales, all of which can open up new sales opportunities for suppliers of bathroom organization products by increasing the number and/or quality of bathrooms.

Bathroom Organization Products analyzes the US market for bathroom organization products. Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Products:

bins, baskets, and totes

shelving

modular units

hanging storage

accessories and hardware

Materials:

metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

plastic

wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Installation type:

DIY

Professional

