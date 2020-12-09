Batelco Sees Growth In Avaya OneCloud Business

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, today reported growth in subscriptions to Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report OneCloud UCaaS and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions that it offers as a cloud-based service through Batelco's Bahrain data centre.

The two companies announced this success story during GITEX Technology Week 2020, marking one year since they signed an agreement to debut the joint services. The dramatic success of the partnership, with seats growing by double digits over the last quarter, reflects Bahrain-based organisations' demand for the convenience, visibility, and accessibility of enterprise solutions deployed in the cloud.

Batelco offers both public and private cloud-based deployments of Avaya's cloud solutions to customers and channel partners in Bahrain, by hosting Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions at its own data centre.

"Organisations are modernizing their ICT infrastructure by adopting cloud-based services. With Avaya, we saw the opportunity to partner with a company that provides world-class communication solutions on the cloud and is fully committed to offering these platforms as a subscription-based service," said Abderrahmane Mounir, General Manager, Enterprise, Batelco. "Our joint offering with Avaya suits organisations of all sizes that want to deploy cloud-based industry-leading solutions without the complexities and overheads of on-premise deployment."

Fadi Hani, Vice President - Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Avaya, said: "Avaya is proud to partner with leading telecoms companies and our success with Batelco shows the benefits of working with the leading solution providers in each market. Together, Avaya and Batelco are helping to facilitate cloud migration for businesses in Bahrain. Our goal is to enable organisations, of any size, to easily and affordably embrace cloud-based UC and CC solutions."

Avaya's presence at GITEX Technology Week is in partnership with Extreme Networks, Verint Systems Inc., Semafone, Koopid, Imperium, Calabrio, IR and Nectar. Visit Avaya at Stand Z1-B10, Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between December 6 and 10, 2020, or join online using the GITEX Unlimited platform.

