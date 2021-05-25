Bassett Healthcare Network And Optum Launch Strategic Relationship To Advance Quality Care And Improve Experiences For Patients In Central New York

Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum today announced a strategic collaboration to further enhance Bassett's clinical and operational performance, and advance delivery of high-quality, convenient and affordable health care for patients across Central New...

Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum today announced a strategic collaboration to further enhance Bassett's clinical and operational performance, and advance delivery of high-quality, convenient and affordable health care for patients across Central New York.

Optum will provide Bassett Healthcare Network with a broad scope of services, including revenue cycle management, an extensive set of advanced data and analytic capabilities and information technology (IT) to advance quality care and the patient experience. The relationship gives Bassett the operational capabilities and financial resiliency to meet the evolving needs of the residents of Central New York. It also positions the organization for further growth opportunities while remaining an independent, locally governed health system focused on serving the unique needs of the community and providing patient-focused care.

"Optum's scale and range of resources strengthens our ability to deliver unmatched care to our local communities," says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. "Building on our long history of strategic relationships, our collaboration with Optum will create career opportunities for our employees and infuse Bassett with leading innovations and expertise that will greatly modernize and enhance experiences and access to clinical services for patients. It also will expand our ability to partner with other health care providers in the region, to better serve patients in Central New York."

Together, Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum will work to improve business processes through advanced technology, insights and innovation, enabling Bassett to enhance its focus on delivering patient-focused care. The collaboration will:

Accelerate Bassett's efforts to expand patient access and convenience through tools and strategies that support the patient journey, from scheduling and care navigation to payment resolution.

Enable Bassett to apply Optum's analytic capabilities to deliver higher-quality, more cost-effective care powered by Optum's data, talent and ongoing investments in advanced analytic approaches and technology.

Modernize revenue cycle processes to improve administrative efficiencies, deliver transparent billing and further ensure financial stability.

Power digital transformation through health care-specific IT strategies including enhancing infrastructure and network security across all hospitals in Bassett's care delivery network.

"We are honored to support Bassett Healthcare Network's commitment to delivering exceptional patient care for the communities it serves," says Rick Hardy, chief executive officer, OptumInsight. "In addition to providing proven services and technology to meet Bassett's clinical and operational needs today, we are committed to working with Bassett to transform health care for the people of Central New York for many years to come."

"This collaboration with Optum is an important element of Bassett Healthcare Network's strategic plan, affording Bassett the opportunity to upgrade our technological capabilities and modernize our support services," says Doug Hastings, chair of the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors. "Given the rapidly changing nature of the health care system, Bassett's relationship with Optum will provide tools for serving our communities in ways we could not do on our own, enhancing not only effectiveness and efficiency, but also safety, patient-centeredness, timeliness and equity."

As part of this comprehensive relationship, approximately 500 Bassett employees performing in-scope functions will have the opportunity to transition to Optum. These employees will continue to directly support Bassett Healthcare Network's work and mission. With access to new skill development opportunities, technologies and processes at Optum, these team members will continue to build on their successful work in making Bassett Healthcare Network the health system of choice for people in Central New York.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 190,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report. For more information, visit www.Optum.com.

About Bassett Healthcare Network

Bassett Healthcare Network is an integrated health system that provides care and services to people living in a 5,600 square mile region in upstate New York. The organization includes five corporately affiliated hospitals, over two dozen community-based health centers, more than 20 school-based health centers, two skilled nursing facilities, and other health partners in related fields. To learn more about services available throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network, visit www.bassett.org. Follow Bassett on Facebook at facebook.com/Bassett.Network.

